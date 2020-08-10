Pilar Rubio ha mostrado su apoyo a su diseñador del traje de novia que lució en su gran día, Zuhair Murad.

La explosión de Beirut dejaba boquiabierto a todo el mundo hace tan solo unos días. La capital del Líbano sufrió una enorme explosión que dejó a miles de personas heridas y a más de un centenar de muertos. Días después de lo sucedido las redes sociales se ha llenado de mensajes de personas conocidas y desconocidas mostrando cómo han cambiado sus vidas. Nos referimos, por ejemplo, al diseñador Zuhair Murad, el creador del vestido de novia de Pilar Rubio, quien ha visto cómo su taller ha quedado completamente destrozado.

Este artista de la moda ha compartido en su Instagram un vídeo en el que se ve a la perfección que el edificio en el que Zuhair Murad llevaba a cabo sus creaciones se ha quedado casi reducido a cenizas. Entre escombros y bocetos, el modisto ha enseñado cuál es el resultado después de esta inesperada catástrofe que tantos titulares han copado los últimos días. Muchos esperaban que la esposa de Sergio Ramos reaccionara de algún modo después de ver este post en el que el diseñador escribía: «Dios mío. Todavía no puedo creer lo que pasó en mis oficinas, mi Beirut y mi Líbano«. Sus palabras iban cargadas de pena y rabia a la vez, algo con lo que ha empatizado sin duda la presentadora, Pilar Rubio.

A pesar de que no le ha escrito ninguna palabra pública, sí que la colaboradora de ‘El Hormiguero’ le ha dado like a esta publicación que tantos comentarios ha generado en las últimas horas. Su arte precisamente fue la elegida para vestirse el día de su boda, aunque su diseño no cautivó a todo el mundo. Hubo quien entonces aseguró que su traje nupcial era demasiado llamativo, no obstante, ella estaba completamente satisfecha con su outfit en su gran día.

Tanto es así que incluso el mono que lució en la fiesta posterior a su enlace en la Catedral de Sevilla era del mismo diseñador. Rojo e increíblemente llamativo, así era el look que Pilar Rubio lució en la original fiesta que ella y su recién marido organizaron para que sus invitados jamás olvidaran su enlace.