La explosión de Beirut dejaba boquiabierto a todo el mundo hace tan solo unos días. La capital del Líbano sufrió una enorme explosión que dejó a miles de personas heridas y a más de un centenar de muertos. Días después de lo sucedido las redes sociales se ha llenado de mensajes de personas conocidas y desconocidas mostrando cómo han cambiado sus vidas. Nos referimos, por ejemplo, al diseñador Zuhair Murad, el creador del vestido de novia de Pilar Rubio, quien ha visto cómo su taller ha quedado completamente destrozado.
OMG I still can’t BELIEVE what happened to my OFFICES , my BEIRUT and my LEBANON 🇱🇧 😭 #prayforlebanon
Este artista de la moda ha compartido en su Instagram un vídeo en el que se ve a la perfección que el edificio en el que Zuhair Murad llevaba a cabo sus creaciones se ha quedado casi reducido a cenizas. Entre escombros y bocetos, el modisto ha enseñado cuál es el resultado después de esta inesperada catástrofe que tantos titulares han copado los últimos días. Muchos esperaban que la esposa de Sergio Ramos reaccionara de algún modo después de ver este post en el que el diseñador escribía: «Dios mío. Todavía no puedo creer lo que pasó en mis oficinas, mi Beirut y mi Líbano«. Sus palabras iban cargadas de pena y rabia a la vez, algo con lo que ha empatizado sin duda la presentadora, Pilar Rubio.
#Repost @bof with @make_repost ・・・ An explosion that rocked Beirut this week damaged or destroyed the headquarters of internationally renowned couturiers like Zuhair Murad, Elie Saab and Rabih Kayrouz and came at a time when Lebanon was already facing economic collapse and the coronavirus. The blasts, believed to be caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at the city’s docks for six years, rocked the city on August 4, shortly after 6pm, killing 137 people, and injuring thousands. The impact was so strong that it devastated a great swathe of the port area, including part of the city’s fashion district. In the Gemmayzeh district, couturier Zuhair Murad’s staff of 200 left the 11-storey headquarters just 10 minutes before the explosions hit. “We lost everything,” says Murad, “all my memories. I built this building stone by stone, day by day, night by night. It was my dream to build my fashion house in Beirut, in my city, in Lebanon where I was born but in one second everything went and I lost everything.” The disaster comes at a time when Lebanon’s fashion industry was already struggling, having been slammed by inflation that saw the Lebanese pound lose 80 percent of its value since October. Designers’ businesses suffered more once the coronavirus pandemic started to dampen both local and global demand for their products. For decades, Lebanon has played an important role in the regional fashion industry and an outsized role in the global fashion industry. In 2017, Lebanon’s fashion market was worth $1.5 billion, according to Fitch Solutions. However, the reality is that the triple crisis – economic, health and humanitarian – will be hard to overcome. The international response, spearheaded by French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the country, will be key to recovery but the growing consortium of international aid could be conditional on government reform in a country famous for its political instability. Meanwhile, the famed resilience of the Lebanese people — a population that has overcome civil wars and myriad crises in the past — will be tested like never before. Read Louise Nichol’s full story on businessoffashion.com [Link in bio] 📷: Co
A pesar de que no le ha escrito ninguna palabra pública, sí que la colaboradora de ‘El Hormiguero’ le ha dado like a esta publicación que tantos comentarios ha generado en las últimas horas. Su arte precisamente fue la elegida para vestirse el día de su boda, aunque su diseño no cautivó a todo el mundo. Hubo quien entonces aseguró que su traje nupcial era demasiado llamativo, no obstante, ella estaba completamente satisfecha con su outfit en su gran día.
Tanto es así que incluso el mono que lució en la fiesta posterior a su enlace en la Catedral de Sevilla era del mismo diseñador. Rojo e increíblemente llamativo, así era el look que Pilar Rubio lució en la original fiesta que ella y su recién marido organizaron para que sus invitados jamás olvidaran su enlace.