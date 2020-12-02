Normas de uso de redes sociales

Normas de uso de redes sociales

La utilización de las redes sociales de SEMANA en Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube,etc. > está sujeta a los siguientes términos y condiciones de uso.

Nuestro objetivo es proporcionar contenido útil e interesante sobre nuestra entidad y fomentar un diálogo abierto, trasparente y respetuoso en relación con las cuestiones y temas planteadas por los usuarios, siempre desde el respeto entre todos ellos.

Las redes sociales son instrumentos abiertos y por su propia naturaleza no es lógico realizar restricciones al flujo de comentarios, post, imágenes etc… Por tanto, debemos matizar como premisa principal que el contenido aportado por los usuarios es de exclusiva responsabilidad de éstos. No nos podemos hacer responsables de las opiniones de que los usuarios publiquen, así como de la veracidad y exactitud de los contenidos por ellos subidos.

Así mismo, recalcamos que las redes sociales son propiedad de cada proveedor; nosotros hacemos uso de ellas como cualquier otro usuario. Estableceremos los perfiles de confidencialidad y normas de uso que nos sean posibles, pero siempre desde un punto de vista de usuario.

Para que este canal sea útil para todos, es necesario respetar unas reglas básicas. Lea con atención las siguientes normas de uso antes de empezar a participar:

Las redes sociales son públicas y por tanto el usuario debe asumir que el contenido que publique podrá ser visto por otros usuarios con las restricciones que él mismo determine en sus perfiles de privacidad, así como los que la propia herramienta haya incorporado. Todas las opiniones, comentarios, noticias que el usuario publique deben contribuir al principio general de intercambio de información. En ningún caso se permitirá crear polémica o descalificaciones a terceros. Si alguna de estas situaciones se diera, nos reservamos el derecho de eliminar la entrada de nuestro perfil. Así mismo, eliminaremos cualquier tipo de información que consideremos ilegal o que pueda ocasionar daños tanto a nosotros como al resto de usuarios. La información introducida por el Usuario no debe ser redundante, tampoco se debería publicar repetidamente el mismo contenido. No olvide que el contenido de sus comentarios debería estar relacionado con la finalidad de la página. No está permitido utilizar este perfil para actividades mercantiles, promociones profesionales o publicidad en general. Tampoco, puede hacer uso de este perfil para buscar trabajo. Si el usuario publica material propio, bien sean fotografías, textos, etc… debe ser consciente que, por el mero hecho de subir el material a nuestro perfil, se nos está otorgando autorización para hacer uso de dicho material. Recordamos que, dadas las características de las redes sociales, además de nosotros, podría acceder a este material cualquier otro usuario. Por nuestra parte nos comprometemos a citar al autor del material en los posibles usos posteriores que le demos. Los logotipos, información corporativa y contenidos en general publicados por nosotros son de nuestra titularidad y por tanto nos reservamos los derechos de propiedad intelectual e industrial. El usuario deberá respetar estos principios.

Social Network Guidelines

Using the social networks of SEMANA SL: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube is subject to the following terms and conditions.

Our goal is to provide useful, interesting content about our entity and foster an open, transparent, and respectful dialogue about the questions and issues posed by the users, while always treating them with respect.

Social networks are open instruments and by nature, it is not logical to restrict the flow of comments, posts, or images, etc. Therefore, as a main premise, we must clarify that the content provided by the users is exclusively their responsibility. We cannot be held responsible for the opinions users may publish or the truth or accuracy of the content they post.

We would also like to emphasize that social networks are owned by each provider—we use them just like any other user. We will establish confidentiality profiles and usage regulations where possible but we will always be doing so as users ourselves.

For this channel to be useful for everyone, we all need to respect some basic rules. Before participating, please read the usage guidelines below carefully:

Social networks are public and users must assume that the content published therein may be seen by other users (depending on the restrictions that the user sets in his/her privacy settings as well as those automatically incorporated by the tool). All opinions, comments, and news that the user publishes must contribute to the general principle of an information exchange. In no case shall controversy or defamation of third parties be permitted. If any of these situations occur, we reserve the right to eliminate the post on our profile. Likewise, we will eliminate any type of information that we consider illegal or that could cause damage either to us or to the other users. The information published by the user should not be redundant and identical content may not be posted more than once. Do not forget that the content of your comments should be related to the website’s purpose. This profile may not be used for commercial activities, professional promotion, or any other kind of advertising. It also may not be used to look for work. If the user publishes his/her own material, he/she should be aware that by simply posting this material to our profile, he/she is giving us the authorization to use it. We would like to remind users that given the characteristics of social networks, we and any other user can access this material. For our part, we undertake to cite the author of the material if we use it in the future.

Logos, corporate information, and any other content that we publish are our property and we therefore reserve the intellectual and industrial property rights. Users must respect these principles.