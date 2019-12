View this post on Instagram

Here are a few clips from my creative journey too the final music video. I can’t explain how amazing it was for all these dancers to spend time with me through this process. Each and everyone of you helped me mold my ideas into the what was necessary for Mariah’s video. Thank you so so so much! A side note… at this point in time we weren’t sure if we’d use only guys, only girls, or both. The director decided last minute to use all females. I hope all the dancers that spent time with me during this time knows I’ll always keep everyone in mind for future work. There was a reason I asked for you to be there. 😉 #MakeSureToWatchTheNewVideo _____________________________ @gmadison4 @nicklanz04 @ericsanchez725 @kathcheng @angelgibbs99 @miasedney_ @sydnee_obryant @owenscarlett @matthew_kaz @dance9george @smac.mccreanor @marcquet13 @adlai_musia @dorraybi _________ PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT IF YOU WERE THERE WITH ME SO I CAN ADD YOU! Location: @mdcdance #MUCHLOVE