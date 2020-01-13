La renuncia de los duques de Sussex ha puesto a la Corona Británica en general y a la Reina Isabel II en particular en el candelero. Que el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle quieran alejarse de las obligaciones (y también beneficios) de pertenecer a la realeza no ha sentado nada bien a la monarca, que se ha convertido en una de las personas más buscadas del momento.
- El príncipe Guillermo se enfrenta a su hermano, muy dolido, tras su renuncia
- Meghan Markle regresa al trabajo y ficha por ‘Disney’
- Trump, el aliado inesperado de Isabel II tras la renuncia de los duques
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
La reina Isabel convoca una reunión familiar en Sandringham por la renuncia del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle
Desde hace días cada salida de Isabel II de su residencia de Norfolk está cubierta por incontables reporteros gráficos y el pasado domingo, cuando se dirigía a misa, se hiceron unas fotografias que han puesto de manifiesto que la edad también pasa factura para la Reina. La madre del príncipe Carlos usa audífonos, lo que indica que su capacidad de escucha se ha visto mermada en los últimos tiempos. Teniendo en cuenta que la abuela de los príncipes Harry y Guillermo tiene ya 93 años parece de lo más normal que use una ayuda para escuchar mejor.