Esta noche a las 00:30 h. (hora peninsular) podrás seguir aquí y en directo la gala de los premios Golden Globes. Que cuenta este año como presentador principal a Jerrod Carmichael.

Entre los presentadores de algunos premios estarán, entre otros, Ana de Armas que, además de poder recoger su galardón por Blonde. Junto a ella, otros, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Quentin Tarantino y Tracy Morgan.

A continuación te dejamos la lista de las películas, series, actores y actrices nominados para ganar este año Globos de Oro 2023.

Mejor Película de Drama

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Película de Drama

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Película de Drama

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman, The Son
  • Bill Nighy, Living
  • Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Mejor Película Musical o Comedia

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Película Musical o Comedia

  • Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
  • Margot Robbie, Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
  • Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Película Musical o Comedia

  • Diego Calva, Babylon
  • Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver, White Noise
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Mejor Película Animada

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Inu-Oh
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Mejor película en Idioma no inglés

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • Decision to Leave
  • RRR (India)

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt, Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Mejor director

  • James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Mejor guion

  • Todd Field, Tár
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley, Women Talking
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Mejor banda sonora

  • Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
  • John Williams, The Fabelmans

Mejor canción original

  • “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
  • “Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
  • “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

TELEVISIÓN

  • Mejor Serie de Televisión de Drama
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • Ozark
  • Severance

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión de drama

  • Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión de drama

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance

Mejor Serie de Televisión Musical o Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Wednesday

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión Musical o Comedia

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión Musical o Comedia

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor Serie Limitada de Televisión, Serie de Antología o Película para Televisión

  • Black Bird
  • Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Dropout
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película para Televisión

  • Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy
  • Julia Roberts, Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película para Televisión

  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en un Papel Secundario en una Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película para Televisión

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en un Papel Secundario en una Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película para Televisión

  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

  • John Lithgow, The Old Man
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry