Actor Antonio Banderas dances on his newly-dedicated star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during dedication ceremonies in Los Angeles Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2005. Banderas, born in Malaga, Spain, is internationally known in movies, television and theater. His most recent role was as the voice of Puss In Boots in the animated fairy tale "Shrek 2," and will soon return to the role that made him famous in "The Legend of Zorro," opening Oct. 28. (c)AP-Radial Press