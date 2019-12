View this post on Instagram

Today is #WorldAIDSDay and my friend @eltonjohn founded @ejaf 27 years ago to help people living with or at risk of HIV and he continues to shine a light on the HIV epidemic like no one else. His Foundation supports anyone, anywhere in hopes of an AIDS free future. I’m so proud to be a patron of this Foundation that has saved over 5 million lives and raised awareness of HIV/AIDS with over 100 million people all over the world from Thailand to Mozambique to the US or the UK. I’ve met children living with HIV with @unicef and the 7 Fund in Swaziland and South Africa and I know how important it is that they have the love, care and treatment they need to live a healthy life. Follow @ejaf to learn more about their amazing work this World AIDS Day. X