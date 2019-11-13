El príncipe Carlos de Inglaterra cumple 71 años este 14 de noviembre, en uno de sus mejores momentos. Pasará su cumpleaños en la India, una visita muy especial para el hijo de Isabel II. La celebración de su cumpleaños coincide, además, con la decisión de inaugurarse en Instagram, una red social donde cada vez hay más ‘royals’.
Aprovechando que cumple años, os mostramos en este vídeo con un repaso de su vida en imágenes:
Carlos de Inglaterra se ha estrenado en el mundo de las redes sociales y escribía su primer mensaje en Instagram. El perfil social de Carlos y su mujer es gestionado por los responsables de comunicación de la pareja. Sin embargo, por primera vez, Carlos se ha lanzado a escribir y compartir su propio mensaje en esta red.
View this post on Instagram
As I depart for India, on my tenth official visit, I did just want to convey my warmest best wishes to all of you in the Sikh Community in the United Kingdom, and across the Commonwealth, on the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The principles on which Guru Nanak founded the Sikh religion, and which guide your lives to this day, are ones which can inspire us all – hard work, fairness, respect, and selfless service to others. In embodying these values, Sikhs have made the most profound contribution to the life of this country, and continue to do so, in every imaginable field, just as you do in so many other places around the world. This week, as Sikhs everywhere honour the founder of your faith, my wife and I wanted you to know just how much your community is valued and admired by us all, and that our thoughts are with you at this very special time. . – HRH The Prince of Wales #RoyalVisitIndia #Gurupurab550
El primer post de Carlos hace referencia a su viaje a la India, donde hace una mención muy especial a la comunidad Sij (‘Sikh’ en inglés) del Reino Unido. Y es que este año se cumple el 550 aniversario del nacimiento del Gurú Nanak Dev Ji, fundador de este colectivo. A lo largo de este miércoles, la cuenta de Instagram de Clarence House ha compartido algunas imágenes de cómo está desarrollándose el viaje por la India.
View this post on Instagram
The Prince of Wales kicked off this year’s Autumn Tour today with engagements in New Delhi, India. 🇮🇳 #RoyalVisitIndia In celebration of the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak, The Prince of Wales visited Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, where HRH met members of the Sikh community and tried his hand at making a chapati! The visit follows a week of festivities celebrating the founder of Sikhism. Earlier today, The Prince met @presidentofindia at Rashtrapati Bhavan and planted a tree in the Presidential Garden. 🌳 HRH also visited the India Meteorological Department where, in the National Weather Forecasting Centre, HRH heard about the the new cyclone forecasting system allowing faster preparation and response time for India and other countries. 🌀 The Prince was also able to test out one of the city’s e-rickshaws, a sustainable alternative to traditional transport, which have been developed by clean energy company SUN Mobility. 📷 Press Association / @ukinindia