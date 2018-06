The Dior Men Summer 2019 show kicked off a new era under the direction of @MrKimJones with a host of references and collaborations that tapped in to the ethic of Monsieur Dior himself. The five opening looks set the mood with their explorations of tailoring technique, patterns reprised as unexpected embroideries, new applications for the ‘Dior Oblique’ motif, and a pale striped color scheme inspired by the work of the House’s famed former illustrator René Gruau. Respected tradition gets an injection of the freshness of the future. #DiorSummer19

