Justin Bieber deja la música para centrarse en su salud mental

Justin Bieber no deja de sorprendernos. El cantante acaba de anunciar que deja la música a sus más de 106.000.000 de seguidores. Mucho se ha hablado en las últimas semanas el mal momento que atraviesa el cantante, y ahora ha tomado una decisión drástica sobre su futuro profesional y personal.
Analizamos el carísimo anillo de compromiso de Justin Bieber a Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber confirma que se va a casar con Hailey Baldwin
4Justin ha tenido que tomar una decisión drástica: dejar la música ¿para siempre?
“Habéis pagado para venir y tener un concierto divertido y lleno de energía, y yo emocionalmente no te lo he ofrecido en la última parte de la gira. He estado buscando prueba y error como la mayoría de vosotros hacéis. Ahora estoy concentrado en reparar algunos problemas profundamente arraigados para no desmoronarme”, ha continuado explicando junto a una instantánea en la que aparece el cantante, aunque ocultando su rostro.
3El cantante se quiere centrar en su matrimonio y en convertirse en el padre que quiere ser
Justin Bieber ha dejado a muchos de sus seguidores muy sorprendidos con algunas declaraciones de su mensaje. El cantante ha asegurado que quiere pensar en sostener mi matrimonio y en “ser el padre que quiero ser”, desvela. Esta ha sido la parte más sorprendente de su mensaje.
2Esta es la publicación que ha hecho Justin Bieber para dar la noticia
View this post on Instagram
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).
Justin ha confesado que su amor por la música continúa: “La música es muy importante para mi, pero nada está antes de mi familia o mi salud”, explica. Además, asegura que volverá con un nuevo álbum lo antes posible”. No hay duda de que Justin Bieber hace solo un parón en el camino, pero que volverá con un nuevo disco cuando se encuentre mucho mejor.
1Hailey Baldwin se ha convertido en su apoyo más incondicional
View this post on Instagram
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!