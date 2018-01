Pauline Ducruet, la princesa más aventurera e intrépida

Starting a new adventure !! @scha_po_gazelles ❤️❤️❤️ we are officially going to be part of @rallyeaichadesgazelles 2018 training is starting now for us in Moab UTAH !! So excited to start this wonderful and ambitious adventure with @schanelb 🤩🤩 MOROCCAN DESERT 🐫 HERE WE COME

A post shared by Pauline Ducruet (@paulinedcrt) on Jan 12, 2018 at 11:46am PST