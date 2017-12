Kate Middleton brilla con un abrigo de Zara de 89,95€

Kate Middleton was photographed at London's St. Pancras Station, Middleton paired her on-trend plaid outerwear — which features a lapel collar and an oversized button — with a gray turtleneck sweater, slim-fit black jeans, black booties, and her signature black textured leather, Polly Push Lock handbag from Mulberry. Simple, classic, and chic, with a big stinking sapphire ring to top it all off. #katemiddleton #duchesskate #duchessofcambridge #babyno3 #pregnant #zara #catherineduchessofcambridge #catherinemiddleton

A post shared by Kate Middleton (@katemiddletonfandom) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:37pm PST